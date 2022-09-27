Rosie Lara Martinez
VICTORIA — Rosie Lara Martinez, 66, of Victoria passed away September 24, 2022. She was born September 10, 1956 in McAllen to Manuel and Juana Lara. Rosalinda worked as a private caregiver for many years for different families and in nursing homes. She loved spending time volunteering and had a huge love for people and was always seeking out those that needed support and care.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria M. Stelle (Mark); son, Leonard Martinez (Janis); sisters, Annie Olvera and Teresa Trevino; brothers, Ramiro, Marcos, Frank, and Enrique Lara; grandchildren, Michael Aldana, Brandon Rendon, Emily Hernandez, and Landon Martinez; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Jace, and Nathan Aldana.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, followed by a rosary at 12 noon and Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Larry Green officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jesse Ayala, Herman Ayala, Travis Hawes, Mark Stelle, Rafael Cantu, Jason Rendon, Roy Mendoza, and Max Garza.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
