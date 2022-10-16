Rosie Lee Karnei
GOLIAD — Rosie Lee Karnei went to be with the Lord October 12, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born October 28, 1932 in Weesatche to the late Willie C. and Louise Lude.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad. Funeral Service will be Monday, October 17, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 10960 W. Church Rd., Weesatche with burial to follow at St. Andrews Lutheran Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Oscar Karnei; brothers Edwin and David Lude; sisters, Elfie Baacke, Elsa Baacke, Nettie Schulze and her infant twin Betty Lude.
Rosie is survived by her sons Glenn Karnei, Billy Karnei, Terry Karnei and Barry Karnei; sister Dorothy Lude; sister-in-law Idell Lude; grandchildren Clara (Anthony) Simpson, Dustin Karnei, Melissa Karnei, Samantha (Eric) Herbold, Amber (Trent) Zwahr and Ethan (Ashley) Karnei and great grandchildren Ava Karnei, Owen Herbold, Emma Fox, Blakely Zwahr and Chevy Zwahr.
Rosie was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved tending to her rose bushes, embroidering, playing Bunko and Bingo. She enjoyed the rodeo and livestock shows and watching baseball. She truly enjoyed visiting with her family and many friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
