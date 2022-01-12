Rosie Lee Stehling
Rosie Lee Stehling
YORKTOWN — Rose Lee Stehling, 88, of Yorktown passed away Tuesday January 11, 2022. She was born May 5, 1933 in Goliad to the late Charlie and Aline Urban Volkmer.
She is survived by her children William (Susan) Stehling, Gary (Bettie) Stehling, Donald Stehling, Tommy (Eva) Stehling, David Stehling, Terry (Patricia) Stehling, Brenda (Terry) Maxwell, sister Sharon Cruz, 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband William A. Stehling, parents, son Allen Stehling, daughter Rose Ann Stehling, daughter-in-law Vicki (Autry) Stehling, brothers Edward Volkmer, Virgil Volkmer and sister Gloria Pulisfer.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 10 am Friday, January 14, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery.
Memorials can be given to Crown Hospice or donor’s choice.
Pallbearers will be Chris Stehling, Nick Russell, Bubba Stehling, Travis Stehling, Dustin Zielonka, Dylan Maxwell and Ray Stehling. Honorary pallbearers rest of the grandchildren.
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.

