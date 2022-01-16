Rosie Mascorro
VICTORIA — Rosie Mascorro went to be with the Lord January 5, 2022, at the age of 69. She was born January 20, 1952, in Refugio, Texas to the late Manuel and Margarita Ramirez.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, Rosie is preceded in death by brothers Serafin Ramirez, David Ramirez, and Johnny Ramirez and her sister Minerva Ramirez.
She is survived by her lifelong partner Salvador Mascorro, Jr.; children Salvador Mascorro, III and Veronica (Frank) Casillas; brothers Manuel (Vicky) Ramrez, Oscar (Mary) Ramirez, Ernest (Anna) Ramirez and Ricky (Lynette) Ramirez; sisters Mary Jane (Arnold) Canales and Josie (Rene) Garcia; grandchildren Joshua Shapiro, Ethan Riley Mascorro, Ryan M. Casillas, Ethan J. Casillas, Caeden G. Casillas and Gabriela P. Sertuche and 4 great grandchildren.
Rosie was a loving partner, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially her grand babies. She had a very kind heart, and she always had a smile. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, traveling and dancing.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
