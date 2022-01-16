Rosie Mascorro
VICTORIA — Rosie Mascorro went to be with the Lord January 5, 2022, at the age of 69. She was born January 20, 1952, in Refugio, Texas to the late Manuel and Margarita Ramirez.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, Rosie is preceded in death by brothers Serafin Ramirez, David Ramirez, and Johnny Ramirez and her sister Minerva Ramirez.
She is survived by her lifelong partner Salvador Mascorro, Jr.; children Salvador Mascorro, III and Veronica (Frank) Casillas; brothers Manuel (Vicky) Ramrez, Oscar (Mary) Ramirez, Ernest (Anna) Ramirez and Ricky (Lynette) Ramirez; sisters Mary Jane (Arnold) Canales and Josie (Rene) Garcia; grandchildren Joshua Shapiro, Ethan Riley Mascorro, Ryan M. Casillas, Ethan J. Casillas, Caeden G. Casillas and Gabriela P. Sertuche and 4 great grandchildren.
Rosie was a loving partner, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially her grand babies. She had a very kind heart, and she always had a smile. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, traveling and dancing.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.