Rosie Renee Brown

VICTORIA — Rosie Buckner Brown, 60, passed away Saturday June 4, 2021. She was born February 6, 1961 to the late J. C. Buckner and Mary Christian White Buckner. Rosie received her basic education in Victoria, Texas, and was a graduate of Stroman High School. She worked for Victoria Independent School District for many years and later for Palacios Independent School District as a Paraprofessional. She retired June of 2021.
Rosie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Rev. Willie O. Brown Jr. and brother Clifford Barnes.
She is survived by her daughters: Jermica Buckner of Victoria, Texas, Itasha Brown of San Marcus , Texas, Khristol Brown of Houston, Texas, sisters: Veloria Ann (Jessie) Simms of Victoria, Texas, Tamela Jefferson of Victoria, Texas, brother : Carlos ( Willie Ann ) Buckner of Victoria, Texas, 3 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 11:00 am. Saturday June 12,2021 at Palestine Baptist Church, Rev. Gregory O. Wyatt Pastor. Eulogist Rev. M.D. Morrison of New Faith Baptist Church Houston, Texas. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers : Tamarcus Toliver, Quincy Brown, Cornell Smith, Justin Tillmon, Kenny Brown, Ernest Barnes and Tyrone Hosey.
Honorary Pallbearers : Christine Williams, Roselyn Murphy, Martha Ramos, Vanessa Bell, Celia Mendoza, Connie Runnels and Dorothy Haynes.

