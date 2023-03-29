Rosita E. Jaramillo
CORPUS CHRISTI — Our beloved mother and grandmother, Rosita E. Jaramillo, born August 6 1953 from Corpus Christi, TX sadly passed away on March 21, 2023 at the age of 69. She was a fun-loving and awesome mother, grandmother and friend to all who needed a helping hand. Her favorite things to do was to love on her grandchildren, make tamales, and especially play BINGO/Loteria. She’ll be greatly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
Preceded in death is her mother Amelia Lopez; father Daniel Esparza Sr; brother Augustine Esparza and son Miguel Antonio Herrera Jr.
She is survived by her husband Pedro M Jaramillo; brother Daniel(Gloria)Esparza Jr.; sister Lucy A (Santos) Cantera; daughters Marina(Reynaldo)Cruz, Irma Linda(Willie)Banda, Regina(Antonio)Poncio-Torres; her ex husband Roberto Poncio Sr; step-son Robert (Rosalie)Poncio Jr. and step-daughter Dora (Robert)Vasquez. She also had numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-granchildren. Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel-Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd on Wednesday March 29, 2023 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm. Services conclude that evening.
