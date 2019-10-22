ROSITA E. JASSO REFUGIO - Rosita E. Jasso, 60, of Austwell passed away October 19, 2019. She was born January 29, 1959 in Austwell to Jose C. Jasso and Victoria Carrizales Jasso. She loved listening to Michael Jackson and Cumbias, dancing and her barbies. She is survived by her sisters, Mary J. Canales, Margaret Gonzales (George), Yolanda Lerma, Josey J. Yaklin (Lee), and PoPoe Jasso; and numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Max C. Jasso, Joe Jasso Jr., and David C. Jasso. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Austwell followed by a mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Austwell Cemetery. Pallbearers are Lee Yaklin, Miles, Lutz, Jon Lutz, Tyler Lenhart, Preston Davenport, and Oscar E. Lerma. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

