Rosita M. Hernandez
VICTORIA — Rosita M. Hernandez, 82, passed away Friday, March 25th, 2022. Family and friends gathered for a visitation on Thursday, March 31st, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Funeral Mass for Rosita will be held at 1:00PM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St. in Victoria with Interment to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Rosita was born January 15, 1940, in Cuero, Texas to the late Jose Maldonado Jr. and Dolores Garcia-Maldonado. Rosita loved going to the beach, she loved to sew, and loved to cook. Rosita was a very strong-minded person and to her, family always came first. Rosita married the love of her life Jose Fracisco Hernandez and together, they watched their family grow with love together. Rosita was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Maldonado Jr., and Dolores Garcia-Maldonado; her sisters, Frances Rodriguez, and Manuela Estrada; her brothers, Cosme Maldonado, Raymond Maldonado, Guadalupe Maldonado, Frank Maldonado, and Nicolas Maldonado, Moses Maldonado.
Rosita leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jose Francisco Hernandez; daughters, Rosemary Alvarado, Gloria Hernandez, Beatrice Aguilar (Renee), Frances Perez, and Vanessa Kennedy (Jim); sons, Alfred Hernandez (Esther), Frank Hernandez Jr. (Lisa), Jessie Hernandez (Anna); 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Domingo Maldonado; sisters, Elena Licon, and Dolores Perez; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
