Rosita O. Rojas
BLOOMINGTON — Rosita O. Rojas went to be with the Lord December 3, 2022 at the age of 69. She was born December 25, 1952 in Plainview, Texas to the late Jesus and Georgia Olguin.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 13316 TX 185, Bloomington. Interment to follow at San Jose Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers Jesus “Jesse” Olguin, Jr., Martin Olguin and Gilbert Olguin and brother-in-law Joe Hernandez
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Andrew Rojas, Sr.; children Andrew (Maria) Rojas, Jr. Sara Rojas and Lisa Rojas; siblings Artie (Wanda) Olguin, Sr., Carmen (Leopoldo) Gutierrez and Consuelo Hernandez and her grandchildren Andrew Rojas, III, Adrian Rojas, Albert Rojas and Hannah Rojas.
Rosita was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She loved planting roses, listening to music, going to the park and wearing leopard designs. She also enjoyed going to ball games when her children were small.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
