ROXANA RAE ROSALEZ SAN ANTONIO - Roxana Rae Rosalez, age 40 of San Antonio passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born September 22, 1979 in Victoria to Roy Rosalez and Diane Gamez Rosalez both of Victoria. Roxana never met a stranger. She had a heart of gold and was a shining light in so many lives. She was always going out of her way to help others before herself!!!! She is survived by her parents; brother, Roy Rosalez, Jr. (Lori) of San Antonio, Tx., sister, Joyce Rosales (Master Sergeant Marcus) of Forney, Texas, grandmother, Rachel Gamez, six nieces and several cousins and many friends whom she loved so much. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Manuel Gamez and paternal grandparents, Eswarda Rosalez and Tony Rosalez Sr. A Rosary will begin Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roy Rosalez, Jr., Rudy Rosalez, Marcus Rosales, James Garza, Jeff Lemmons and Nerio Gamez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Facebook memories to now (4)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- 'Appeal to the Lord': July 4 public prayers draw dozens to DeLeon Plaza (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- Sister Sturm's views after participating in “Black Lives Matter” march of June 7 (2)
- Letter: I am not OK keeping the statue (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
- More than 6,800 vote so far in runoffs (2)
- Victoria officials report 76 new cases of COVID-19 (1)
Online Poll
What is your favorite type of wine?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.