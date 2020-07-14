ROXANA RAE ROSALEZ SAN ANTONIO - Roxana Rae Rosalez, age 40 of San Antonio passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born September 22, 1979 in Victoria to Roy Rosalez and Diane Gamez Rosalez both of Victoria. Roxana never met a stranger. She had a heart of gold and was a shining light in so many lives. She was always going out of her way to help others before herself!!!! She is survived by her parents; brother, Roy Rosalez, Jr. (Lori) of San Antonio, Tx., sister, Joyce Rosales (Master Sergeant Marcus) of Forney, Texas, grandmother, Rachel Gamez, six nieces and several cousins and many friends whom she loved so much. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Manuel Gamez and paternal grandparents, Eswarda Rosalez and Tony Rosalez Sr. A Rosary will begin Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roy Rosalez, Jr., Rudy Rosalez, Marcus Rosales, James Garza, Jeff Lemmons and Nerio Gamez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.