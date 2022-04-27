Roxana Tom
SAN ANTONIO — Roxana Proctor Tom entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2022. She was born December 5, 1938, in San Antonio to Frederick Cocke Proctor and Roxana Barclay Proctor. She was raised in Victoria, Texas and lived in Campbellton for nearly 45 years before moving to San Antonio in 2017.
Roxana is survived by her two daughters Nancy Tom and Roxana Tom, both of San Antonio; her son Philip Tom and wife Jessica of Campbellton; daughter-in-law Nancy Kay Tom of Campbellton; brothers Venable Proctor and wife Becky of Victoria, Fred Proctor and wife Chris of Austin; grandchildren Ellen Tom, Jonathan Tom and wife Brittany, Robert Tom, Ryan Tom; great granddaughter Hannah Tom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roxana is preceded in death by her loving husband John Lytle Tom, Jr, and son John Lytle Tom, III.
Roxana graduated with honors from the University of Texas with a BBA in Accounting and was a proud Longhorn. She ran the financial side of Tom Brothers Ranch for over 30 years. She was very active in her community; serving and presiding on several boards: Karnes County National Bank, Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, Nueces River Authority, Atascosa County Appraisal District, Atascosa Hospital Association, Karnes City Library, Karnes County Library, Fashing-Peggy Community Improvement Program, 4H Adult Leader’s Council, and various cattle associations. She was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority and an avid sports fan.
Roxana’s favorite pastime was playing bridge. She started playing at age 16 and was a Sapphire Life Master of the American Contract Bridge League. Duplicate bridge became her love at first matchpoint.
Roxana will be remembered as a leader who was fair, had a clear sense of service, and was always willing to work hard.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Campbellton at 9:00 am followed by her funeral at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Boysville, Inc., P.O. Box 369, Converse, Texas 78109 or Paisano Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 5, Campbellton, Texas 78008.
