ROY ANDERSON VICTORIA - Roy G. Anderson, 74, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 21st, 2019 from 2-3PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria with a Memorial Service to follow at 3PM with Gary Butler officiating. Roy was born November 17, 1944 in Trenton, NJ to Lloyd and Julia Anderson. He was a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Julia Anderson; his brothers, David and Donald Anderson; and his sister, Ruth Anderson. Roy is survived by his wife, Lynna Anderson; his son, Aaron Holt and wife, Cathi; his daughter, Angela Martinez and husband, James; his grandchildren, Chellie Gaines, Brandon Fraine, Whitney Holt, Wesley Holt and Isabella Martinez; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Roy's memory be made to Hospice of South Texas. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (5)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (4)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Gun control won't solve our violence problem (2)
- Analysis: Transparency can be downright hazardous to Texas lawmakers (1)
- Guest column: New state laws lasso liberal local governments (1)
- Circus packs community center on opening night despite PETA resistance (1)
- Editorial: How to think about health coverage (1)
- Victoria College looks to improve part-time student performance (1)
- 2 children injured in wreck on Main Street (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.