Roy Aubrey Arnot
VICTORIA — Roy Arnot, 96, of Victoria passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 4th at 1:00pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
He was born August 9, 1924 in Breckenridge, Texas to the late William Guy and Sarah Emily Moore Arnot. Roy graduated from high school and served in the Army Combat Corps of Engineers during World War II in the European Theatre. He returned home and attended The Agriculture and Mechanical College of Texas (Texas A&M) while serving in the Army Reserves. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1951. He made a career working for Halliburton 35 years, before retiring in Victoria. He was an active member of the Midtown Church of Christ and loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Marguerite Light Arnot of Victoria; daughters, Jane Arnot Deyton and husband, Larry of Ganado; Judy Arnot Pustka and husband, Chris of Inez; sister, Ardath Helstrom of Breckenridge; grandchildren, Garrett Gleaves, Jana Gleaves Baker and husband, David and Clark Pustka and wife, McKenna.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray Arnot, Bob Arnot and Bill Arnot.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has requested any memorial donations be made to Midtown Church of Christ, Victoria Christian School or an organization of your choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
