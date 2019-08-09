ROY T. BYNUM VICTORIA - Roy T. Bynum Sr., 89, of Victoria, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 finally took a day off meeting face to face his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and being welcomed by his wife of 70 years, Rachelle. Roy "R.T." was born January 22, 1930 in Beeville, TX to the late Roy N. and Thelma L. Bynum. He was definitely a genius in blue jeans. He never encountered a problem he couldn't fix or project too large he couldn't tackle. He was always willing to help a neighbor, friend, or even a stranger. Professionally, R.T. climbed his way through the ranks of the oilfield. Starting out as a roughneck to driller on a rig, then from gauger to foreman for Texas Oil & Gas Corp. and eventually Area Superintendent for Delhi Gas Pipeline. Besides his wife and family, he loved being outdoors, whether it be working, gardening, working, carpentry, working, hunting, working...but his passion was hunting, especially in the mountains in God's country. In honor of his love for hunting and the outdoors we are asking that those able to attend his service wear camo or their favorite outdoor attire. He is survived by his children Roy Jr. (Kay), Ronnie (Jo), Joan Butler, and John (Tamara); grandchildren: Brian, Bethany, Jon Paul, Holly, Brooks, Koby, Haley, and 6 great grandchildren (1 on the way). He was preceded in death by his wife Rachelle, son-in-law Mason; brothers: Carl, Harold, and Ben; sisters Louise and Joyce. A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Hurt, officiating at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 N., Victoria, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
