ROY EDGAR BOX
KATY — Roy Edgar Box, Jr. known as Roy was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on May 10, 1938, to Roy Edgar Box, Sr. and Josephine Anthony Box. He was living at the Atria Independent Living Facility in Katy, Texas when he passed away on Tuesday, June 8th at the age of 83. Roy was raised in Corpus Christi and attended W. B. Ray High School graduating in 1956. He enjoyed music and playing golf. He attended the University of Texas where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and enjoyed his friendships while he obtained a bachelors and master’s degree in accounting. Roy had many jobs from the oil field to accounting firms to insurance and even owning a restaurant and a candy company. Roy married Suzanne Bernice LaMaster Box, of Houston, in 1964 and they lived in Houston where they had their first child Betty Jo in 1966. They then moved to Ft. Worth, where Roy ran an insurance company, and their family grew with the addition of David Roy in 1972. In 1977 they returned to Sugar Land and Roy worked in the insurance industry and then returned to his roots of Public Accounting. Roy was involved in the Kiwanis Club, AICPA and their church. Roy played golf as much as he could. After he sold his CPA firm, he became a Certified Financial Planner and he and Suzy moved to Killeen for a few years then returned to the Richmond area. Suzy passed away in 2016 and Roy moved to be near his children but then returned to the Houston area for the remainder of his life. Roy is survived by his children, David Roy Box of Frisco, TX and his wife, Diana Nefkens Box and their children Katherine Anthony Box of Dallas, Emily Anne Box of Frisco and Christopher David Box of Frisco, and his daughter Betty Jo Box Nelson of Victoria, Texas and her husband, Michael Scott Nelson and their children, Elizabeth Kelley Nelson of Orlando, Florida, Randall Gunn Nelson of Houston and Carter Hamilton Nelson of Victoria. He is also survived by his sister, JoAnn Box Grady of Victoria TX. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 28th, 2021, at 1:30 pm at The Settegast-Kopf Co at Sugar Creek Funeral Directors 15015 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land TX 77478 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be made in Roy’s memory to the Junior League of Houston 1811 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston TX 77027 or the charity of your choice.
