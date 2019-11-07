ROY L. JONES VICTORIA - SGT 1st Class Roy L. Jones, age 68, of Victoria, Texas passed away November 2, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1951 in Pineville, Ky to the late James Eldon and Mable Nolan Jones. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Jones of Victoria, Daughters; Stefanie (Mike) Nott, Starla Farmer (Josh Franklin), Petra (Scott) Ulrich, Gina (Helmut) Narr, Sons; Terry Knese, Michael (Isabel) Jones, Eric (Tammy) Jones, Chase (Lindsay) Farmer, Sisters; Barbara (Ron) Breeding of Bristle, Tennessee, Ann Kirby, Alma (Howard) Griffin of Morristown, TN., Peggy Capps of Mason, OH.; 5 granddaughters, 10 grandsons, 1 great-granddaughter. Roy's dream was to become a soldier and to defend the country he loved. Serving in Vietnam was the beginning of a 20 year career in the Army, in doing the one thing he truly wanted to do, was to serve his country. He had several other career opportunities, such as, serving as military police at Randolph Brooks Air Force Base, State of Texas Correctional Facility, and driving the open roads for Snyder Trucking. He was preceded in death by; Parents and Grandparents, Sister; Vinnie Skidmore, Brothers; David Jones, Calvin Jones, Clay Jones, and Earnie Jones, Stepson; Heath Farmer; first wife; Ute Jones Richardson. Roy was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he will truly be missed by all, may you rest in peace. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm at The Forum Club, 1901 E. Red River Street, Victoria, Texas. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
