Roy Lee Cook
VICTORIA — Roy Lee Cook, 80 passed away at his home after a short illness. He was born July 22, 1942 in Ocala, Florida to parents, Cecil Cook and Kate Hanson. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served 20 years in the United States Navy and Navy Aviation. During his military service, he served in 3 squadrons, and retired in 1979 as a Petty Officer 1st Class. Throughout his Naval tenure, Roy received the following awards - Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, First Strike/Flight Air Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Second Strike/Flight Air Medal, Third Good Conduct Award - 1970, and 5 Good Conduct Awards in his 20 years.
On Earth Day - 1990, he showed students at Vickers School how to plant and take care of an Oak Tree that was donated. To show their appreciation, the students put together a collaborative album of photos, letters, and cards.
Roy was a Master Gardner in Victoria, Texas for 10 years. During this time he received numerous awards, including Greenhouse 1st Intern then Chairman, Texas master Gardner Association 2008 award - 3rd place, Individual master Gardner - Victoria County, Master Gardner President 2011, Master Gardner Emerities Awarded by Victoria County Master Gardners Association in 2021, and Friend of the 4H award - Victoria County. Roy enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Roy is survived by his spouse of 34 years, Lupe Cook; daughters, Maria (Mike) Hooper of Victoria, Texas, Liz (Terry) Avery of Louisville, Kentucky, Christine Mullins of Cheboygan, Michigan, Marina (Tommy) Martinez of Victoria, Texas, Gloria Ann Ross of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Beatrice Edson of Houston, Texas; son, David (Julie) Gutierrez of Victoria, Texas; 16 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Cook, and Kate Hanson; stepfather, Bill Hanson; and brother, John Cook.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Harbor Hospice.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
