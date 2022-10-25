Roy Lee Williams
VICTORIA — Roy Lee Williams, 71, of Victoria passed away October 18, 2022. He was born May 20, 1951 in Cleveland, TX to Harry and Billie Jean Woolsey Williams. Roy worked for Safelite Auto Glass and Texan Auto Glass and was a Methodist.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Anderle (Dale) and Terese Duckett; sister, Linda Gilmore; brothers, Don Williams, Robert Williams, and Larry Williams; 4 grandchildren, Blaze Anderle, Chance Anderle, Gannon Boatright, and Cash Duckett; and 1 great-grandchild, Kaedon Boatright.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kerry Woodward Williams; parents; brother, Danny Williams; and son-in-law, Michael Duckett.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 9-10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers are Blaze Anderle, Chance Anderle, Gannon Boatright, Mark Williams, John Robert Williams, Jonathan Leal, and Johne “Jay” Rodgers II.
The family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to Victoria Hospice, the staff at Mercy House and the staff at Morada for the loving care given to Mr. Williams.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 10223 McAllister Fwy #100, San Antonio, TX 78216 or online at www.alz.org/sanantonio.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
