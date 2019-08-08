ROY EDWIN OTHOLD CONROE - Roy Edwin Othold, 91, formerly of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born December 4, 1927, son of the late Edwin H. and Frieda Koch Othold. Roy grew up in Shiner and Victoria, Texas. He graduated from Patti Welder High School where he was active in the Drama Department. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he was active in the youth group's Luther League and was elected State President of the Texas Luther League. Roy married the love of his life, Betty Butler in 1949. Roy's employment career began with the railroad in Victoria, and then, with DuPont. Roy accepted a transfer with DuPont in 1963 to LaPlace, Louisiana. He embraced the Cajun culture and cuisine. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Mardi Gras Krewe of Carrolton and served as a Boy Scout Assistant Scoutmaster. He was active in the Grace Lutheran Church community of New Orleans. He retired from DuPont in 1985. Roy and his wife moved to the Woodlands in 2008. He became a member of the Grace Lutheran Church of Conroe where he was active in a Bible study group and a coffee group. He loved playing dominoes, traveling to the American landmarks, cheering the Texas Longhorns and a telling a great fishing story. He was an avid historian and sportsman. Everyone was blessed by his genuine hospitality and humor. He loved to share his recipes and his home with friends and family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and was lovingly known as Papa Roy. His greatest joys included enjoying the beauty of nature, the bond of family and planning that next, great adventure. Roy was a man of honor and a blessing to all who knew him. Roy is survived by his son, Roy Kip Othold and wife Mary, of Houston; daughter, Becky Jean Del Rio and husband Steven, of Mabelvale, Arkansas; and son, Clay Alan Othold and wife Robin of Spring; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Othold; and his sister, Evelyn Othold Spiegelhauer. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Barney Matocha and with Pastor Diane Roth of Grace Lutheran Church in Conroe officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Kip Othold, Clay Othold, Clayton Othold, Jarod Stowell, Steven Del Rio, Christopher Del Rio, Bruce Kaiser, and Larry Clark. Memorial donations may be made to Paws for Heroes at the link set up for Roy Othold's page - https://www.pawsforheroes.com/royothold Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details (4)
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- He who laughs last ... laughs best (3)
- Police: Partially blind man robbed while waiting at Victoria bus stop (3)
- Goliad welcomes "Best Little Gun Shop in Texas" (3)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- Analysis: El Paso shooting horrifies lawmakers; so do solutions (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (2)
- Mueller handled himself as nonpartisan public servant should (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.