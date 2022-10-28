ROY “TOM” THOMAS SMITH
RUIDOSO, NM — Roy “Tom” Thomas Smith, 80, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on October 07, 2022 after a brave fight with Lung Cancer in Ruidoso, NM. Tom was born September 07, 1942 in Goliad, TX to his parents Preston W. and Mary Josephine (Josie) Smith. He was the youngest of 5 siblings.
Tom left high-school before graduating to support his family. Through his hard work and determination Tom started and successfully grew “LA Bahia Construction Company “ from the ground up. As an accomplished entrepreneur Tom knew the importance of providing for his family. So it was nothing to see Tom giving those he hired the opportunity to do the same.
Tom enjoyed playing dominoes, was an avid golfer and an active member of River Crossing Church of Ruidoso.
He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, his wife Norma L. Smith, his siblings Faye Williams, Lillian Blanton, Preston (Bubba) W. Smith, his son Preston Gregory Smith and Preston’s mother Carolyn M. Smith.
Tom leaves behind his son Roy T. Smith Jr (TJ), his sister Nona Johnson, Chuck Mathis, Renee Hale. His grandchildren Carolyn R. West, Whitney A Baldwin, Jeffrey T. Smith, Amy Peacock and Scott Hale. He also leaves behind his 11 great grandchildren Michaela West, Dean West, Madi B. Langlois, Josie A. Langlois, Kiya L. Baldwin, Kailani L. Smith, Brandon Mathis, Seth Mathis, Westin Peacock, Summer Peacock and Kimber Peacock.
There will be a Graveside Service held November 5th at 10:30 am at the Glendale Cemetery in Goliad, Texas.
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donation in Tom’s name to be made to one of the following:
Enhabit Hospice
1096 Mechem Drive , 302b
Ruidoso, Nm 88345
(575) 258-0028
American Lung Association
55 W. Wacke Drive, Suite 1150
Chicago, IL 60601
Online Donations: www.lung.org
River Crossing Ministries
1950 Sudderth Dr,
Ruidoso, New Mexico 88345
(575) 686-8582
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.