Roy Vern Pletcher
BLOOMINGTON — Roy Vern Pletcher passed away peacefully at the at the age of 91 with his family by his side on February 4, 2022. Roy was born April 6,1930 in Harlingen, Texas. He was the youngest of three siblings of the late Jacob Samuel (Jake) Pletcher and Clara Arrington Pletcher. Roy married his soul mate of 71 years to Hettie Louise Richey Pletcher. Roy was a member of the First Baptist Church Bloomington, Texas.
Roy graduated from Harlingen High School in 1950. He studied at Texas A&M and the University of Texas where he earned his teaching certificate. He taught Auto Mechanics in the Vocational Department at Harlingen High School for 25 years. Still to this day many of his students kept in touch with him. Roy loved helping and advising young adults. He was an adult leader in 4-H and FFA activities. He also helped supervise the 4-H and FFA Shop Division projects at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show. Roy was also an outdoor enthusiast, he loved boating fishing, camping and hunting.
Roy is survived by his wife Louise, son Ronnie Pletcher (Betty Krafka), daughter Laura Jones (Joe) all from Bloomington Texas; Grandchildren Ryan Pletcher (Stephanie) Inez Texas, Jacklyn Jones Doyle(Clay) Lipan Texas and Kelsey Jones Cawley (Tol) Bloomington Texas. Great Grandchildren Rylan, Shelby, and Sydney Pletcher, Jax Cawley. Sister Barbara Pletcher, Lufkin Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jacob Samuel Pletcher Jr and sister-in-law Juanita Pletcher.
A Memorial Service will be held on February 26,2022 at the First Baptist Church, Bloomington Texas. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas, Victoria Texas or First Baptist Church in Bloomington Texas.
To share memories or condolences please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
