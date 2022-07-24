Roy W. McLaurin
VICTORIA — Roy W. McLaurin went to be with the Lord July 18, 2022 at the age of 68. He was born March 18, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Roy G. and Betty R. McLaurin.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Matthew McLaurin.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cheryl McLaurin; sons Adam (Abby) McLaurin, Jared (Nikki) McLaurin and Roy Samuel (Abby) McLaurin; daughter-in-law Marie McLaurin; son Stephen (Kathryn) Stone; daughter Ann (David) Brogger; sisters Nancy (Glenn) Schmidt, Audrey (Noward) Bell and Peggie McLaurin; his grandchildren Ryan McLaurin, Shannon McLaurin, Micah Rozen, Auggie Rozen, Kendall McLaurin, Ellie McLaurin, Leo McLaurin, Arlo McLaurin, Eve Brogger and Lila Brogger and a host of nieces and nephews.
Roy was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was a member of Central Church of Christ. As a youth, Roy had a paper route, worked at Krogers, was a helper at Gary Aircraft and graduated from Stroman High School Class of ‘72. In 1973 he began working at Petro Chemical Plants, retiring from LyondellBasell in 2009 after more than 36 years of service.
He loved working in his shop. He was a creative and talented individual with knowledge in mechanics, electrical, chemical, construction, welding, metal working, restoring cars, and cryogenics. He had a thirst for knowledge and was an avid reader. Roy made small robotic toys, invented unique tools, ran science experiments and created a snowman that would live in the South Texas summers. He loved making videos of his experiments and stunts. Roy was always willing to help family and friends with their projects and was one of those guys you could count on to help you with your car problems on the side of the road. He was kindhearted, gentle, and truly cared for others. He loved life and laughter, especially laughter from his children and grandchildren. Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself came naturally to Roy and he did that every day. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Services to be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Crown Hospice or Charity of the donor’s choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
