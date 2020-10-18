Royal Zay Burmeister Hernandez
BROWNSVILLE — aged one month and twenty days, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the arms of his loving family. Royal was born to Rogelio Hernandez and Caitlynn Burmeister in Brownsville, Texas in 2020.
Royal was preceded in death by his grandfather Ernesto Hernandez and is survived by his loving parents Rogelio Hernandez and Caitlynn Burmeister, maternal grandparents Jason (Tamara) Burmeister, Beatrice (Hector) Lopez and paternal grandparent Gloria Hernandez. Also, to treasure many memories are his four siblings and extended family members.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with a recitation of a prayer services at 6:00 p.m. in Treviño Funeral Home. Services will conclude; cremation will follow.
Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Royal’s family at www.trevinofuneral.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home and Cremations, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.
