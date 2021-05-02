Royce LaBlon Harvey
VICTORIA — Royce LaBlon Harvey, 91, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021 with family by his side. He was born September 27, 1929, in Collegeport, TX, to Eugene Foster Harvey and Eleanor Woods Harvey. A Resident of Victoria in recent years, Royce always called Palacios his home.
Royce enjoyed 67 years of marriage to his high school sweetheart, Janice Cunningham Harvey, who preceded him in death in 2015.
His very close younger brother, Herschel, also preceded him and is waiting for him at the “fishin’ hole”.
Surviving to celebrate his life are his daughter Barbara (James) Henry of Victoria, son Ralph (Janice) Harvey of Bullard, sister Gloria Dixon of Palacios and sister-in-law Lynn Colwell Harvey of Bolling. Royce’s grandchildren are: Frank Dirr, Jr., Amanda (Tim) Schreiner, Samuel (Andrea) Harvey, and Nathan (Taylor) Harvey. Six great-grandchildren will miss their “Paw Paw”: Shelby, Caleb Royce, Victoria, Brooklyn, Royce James, and Cooper James. Royce also enjoyed his nephews and niece: Paul Culbreth, Daniel Culbreth, Duane Alford, Chad Harvey, and Anna Harvey Wood and is survived by numerous great nieces and nephews.
Also left behind is his special dear friend, Jerri Milligan Ellis Petri (and her two little dogs), whose company he has greatly enjoyed in recent years.
Royce worked on the construction of the Point Comfort Alcoa plant and then worked there for 37 years before his retirement. Most of those years he operated a crane in the pot rooms. He was pictured in a special article pouring the very first ingot of aluminum produced there. He was 21 at that time. Royce loyally attended the Annual Alcoa 25-year Club dinners until recently.
Royce and Janice loved the outdoors including hunting, fishing, boating, water skiing, family camping, and driving to visit national parks all over the country. They also loved county music, regularly attending country opries all over the area. Royce loved laughing at a good story, and ALL John Wayne movies. He was also a very sharp domino player.
During WWII, young Royce did all the family driving, teaching his grandfather, Virgil, to drive while the other men were away in the war effort. Royce valued elder family members and family reunions and often visited his ancestorial home of Broaddus in East Texas.
He was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Palacios, serving as a Deacon for many years.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Palacios Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at 2:00 PM. Masks are requested, please. Interment of his cremated remains will follow at the Palacios Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will include: Frank Dirr, Jr., Paul Culbreth, Dan Culbreth, Chad Harvey, Duane Alford, Tim Schreiner, Sam Harvey, Nathan Harvey, James Henry and Larry (Eddy) Glenn.
The family offers very special thanks and gratitude to the wonderful, loving staff of Silver Serenity Assisted Living for their tender care in his final days and to Hospice of South Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Royce L. Harvey’s memory to Silver Serenity Assisted Living in Victoria or to a charity of your choice.
