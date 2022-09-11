Ruben A. Gamez
VICTORIA — Ruben A. Gamez, 68, lovingly known as “Boobie”, passed from this earth, Thursday, September 8th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Monday, September 12th, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Rosary and Mass will be on Tuesday, September 13th starting at 8:15AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Full obituary can be viewed along with sharing of thoughts and memories at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: People have the right to speak up without being labeled (4)
- Letter: Banning semi-automatic rifles worked in 1994 (5)
- Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dead at 96 (2)
- Gallery: Victoria East vs. New Braunfels Canyon football (2)
- 10 drivers arrested on DWI charges over Labor Day weekend (1)
- Right-wing coalition that targeted VISD hiring has eyes on board elections (1)
- Are burger wars in Texas heating up? The answer is easier than ordering at In-N-Out (1)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Listening is a skill we all must learn (1)
- Thomas Reagan Jordan (1)
- Independent audit of appraisal district just makes sense to ease taxpayers' concerns (1)
Online Poll
Do you plan to attend the film festival?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.