Ruben Aguinaga Jr.
VICTORIA — Ruben Aguinaga Jr. passed away April 20, 2021. Ruben loved painting and detailing cars. He enjoyed volunteering at Our Lady of Sorrows as an Usher. He also volunteered his time at Christ Kitchen and Celebrate Recovery at Faith Family Church. He loved listening to music from the time he woke up to till the time he went to sleep. He also loved being around his family. Ruben loved going to the beach and always wanted to go fishing. He loved going on car rides out of town with his cousins. Ruben also loved car shows, anything to do with low riders. He is survived by his parents Ruben Aguinaga Sr. and Lucinda Aguinaga; Sons, Braydon Hernandez, and Gabriel Garcia; Sisters, Marsha Saldana, and Rebecca Aguinaga. There will be a Rosary on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home from 4 pm to 8 pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm. Service will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9 am interment to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Antonio Aguinaga, Arnulfo Aguinaga, Rene Blanco, Mondo Aguinaga, Daniel Saldana, and Matthew Willis. The Honorary Pallbearers are Samuel Rios Jr., Raymond Zamora, Brayden Hernandez, Gabriel Garcia, Julissa Saldana, and Jeremiah Saldana. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
