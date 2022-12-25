Ruben Lassmann, Jr.
ALICE — Ruben Lassmann Jr. entered the gates of our heavenly father on Monday December 12, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
Ruben was born on August 4 th , 1936 in Victoria, Texas to Ruben Lassmann Sr. and Ruby Gathright. He married Mary Sue Williamson in 1955 and moved to Alice Texas where they opened up Dairy Burger and raised their 3 children. He faithfully served as a Deacon for Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years and graciously lived to share the Lord’s word. He was a hardworking man and avid outdoorsman, who loved deer hunting, steer roping, fishing, cat hunting and working cattle at his ranch. He was known by many for his quick wit, tenacious sense of humor, his generous and giving heart and his brilliant business ideas. He was always looking for a new venture. He was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. Ruben adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren and took great pride in watching them grow. He was known to always have candy to share with them, save them the best hunting spots and deer, and even share pictures of them with people throughout town.
Left to cherish wonderful memories of him are his children, Debbie (Terry) Shannon, Becky (Jerry) Schmidt and Buddy (Lamar) Lassmann; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on December 29th at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1400 N. Texas Blvd. in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
