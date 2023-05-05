Ruben Perez

He is survived by his wife Catherine Perez, Daughters Rebecca Rossman and Brenda Huff. Sister Tina Ocanas and brother Daniel Perez. Grandchildren Reuben Ramirez, Jason Ramirez, Courtney Huff, Darian Pinn, Justin Pinn and great grandchild Dublin Ramirez.
Visitation at Wharton Funeral Home on Friday May 5th 2023 5PM. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady MT. Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton At 11AM on Saturday May 6th 2023.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
