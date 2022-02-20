Ruben R. Donovan, Jr.
VICTORIA — Ruben R. Donovan, Jr., went to be with the Lord February16, 2022 at the age of 72. He was born October 13, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas to Ruben R. and Marcella A. Sanchez Donovan.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at Family Worship Center, 501 Sam Houston, Victoria, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruben R. Donovan and Marcella A. Meyers.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Debrah Donovan; children Sean (Lindsey) Donovan, Katie (Tyler) Donovan, Tiffany (Jeremy) Bateman, Stacey (Felipe) Wells, and Nickey (Louis) Wells; brother John (Carol) Donovan; grandchildren Madison Bateman, Andon Reimann, Kai Carter, Ashton Wells, J.D. Sanchez, Hailey Martin, Luke Ramirez, Saylor Bateman, Aibhlinn Donovan and Annelieze Donovan; great grandchildren Tinslee Hammack and Rowan Harper.
Ruben was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. His greatest love was spoiling all his grandchildren. He was a member of United Steel Workers Union. As a member of Victoria Bowling League, he bowled several leagues weekly and traveled to many state and national tournaments over the years. He was an avid Cowboys and Rangers fan.
Memorial Donations in Ruben’s honor may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Avenue, Victoria, TX 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
