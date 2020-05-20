RUBEN GARCIA ROSAS VICTORIA - Ruben Garcia Rosas passed away on May 5, 2020 in Victoria, TX. He was born in Victoria, TX to Pedro and Antonia Rosas on April 1, 1955. He is survived by his wife Katherine Rosas; Daughters Becky Heysquierdo, Anica Aragon and Sheryl Hernandez; Sons Joe Ruben Rosas, Justyce Rosas, Eddie and Elias Guajardo; Sisters Christina Cole, Margaret Garcia. Visitation will be held at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home on May 21 from 2-7pm with a rosary beginning at 7pm. Interment will be on May 22 at 1pm at Coastal Bend Veteran's Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Services are by the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral home 412 N. Main Street 361-576-2777.
