RUBEN SOLIS JR. HOUSTON - Ruben Solis Jr. (52) went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1968 in Cuero, Texas to Ruben Solis Sr. and Rose Ruiz Solis. He earned his degree in Bachelors of Arts in Accounting and worked as a Fraud Analyst. Ruben is survived by his wife of 29 years, Geraldine Marie Solis. They have 3 children, Alyssa Camille, Andrew Ilan, and Alayna Marie Solis. and mother, Rose Ruiz Solis, brother Michael Solis. Ruben was an active member of St Andrew's Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his father, Ruben Sr. Gravesite services were held Thursday April 23, 2020 at San Jacinto Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. If you would like to leave a message on Ruben's Tribute Wall you may do so at the following website: www.SanJacintoFunerals.com
