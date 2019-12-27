RUBY MAE BOETTCHER PALACIOS - Ruby Mae Schneider Boettcher, 82, of Palacios passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in Victoria, Texas. She was born in El Maton, Texas on October 8, 1937 to the late Alfred Emil and Rosie Anne Schneider. Ruby was a graduate of Palacios High School and was employed and retired from Palacios Independent School District. She is survived by her son James Richard "Ricky" Milam, Jr. and wife Penny; her daughter Rebecca Garcia and husband Pat. Brothers Dickie (Joyce) Schneider of Port Lavaca and Herbert (JoAnn) Schneider of Palacios. Grandchildren Daphni (Brandon) Bowers, Tiffany (Joe) Garcia, Brittany (Rudy) Pena, Haley (Jasper) Garcia, Amanda (Donald) Ressler, and Angela (Louis) Flores. Great grandchildren Ava, Makena, Henley, Levi, and Mason Bowers; Liv and Asher Garcia; Macy, Morgan, and Milam Pena; Nevin, Keegan, and Corynn Garcia; KaCee Ressler; and Joel and Makynzie Flores. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and her little "Daisy". Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, husband John O. Boettcher, the father of her children James R. Milam, Sr., son in law Roy Seaman, brothers Edgar, Walter, Melvin, Weldon, Marvin, Alfred, Louis, and Theodore Schneider; and sisters Lillie Marek, Olga Kusak, and Gladys Rice. Ruby enjoyed living on the bay and watching the sunrises & sunsets, cooking and baking, hunting, fishing, and spending time with her granddaughters and precious great-grandkids. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Palacios, 501 3rd Street, with Reverend Chuck Kimball officiating. Interment will follow at Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Bates, Gary Taylor, Mark Schuhsler, Paul Hunt, Jeremy Hunt, and Clayton Claybourn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Palacios or Palacios Pet Pals.
