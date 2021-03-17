RUBY CAROL HILL

Ruby was born July 16, 1931 in Badger, Iowa to Kernel and Christine Hill. She married Dwayne Lewis on June 30, 1950 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne, her parents, 7 siblings and 2 great granddaughters.
Survivors include 1 sister, Lila Cobb of Oregon, 7 children: Christine (Edwin) Moses of Bastrop, Michael (Joyce) Lewis and Andrew (Jerri) Lewis of Salem, VA; David (Donna) Lewis of Beeville, Sherrie(Duane) Caruso of Mt. View, AR; Lisa(Glenn) Schott and Suzette (Corky) Vickery of Port Lavaca.
Seventeen grandchildren: Peggy Sue and Bubba Moses; Mike and London Lewis; Daniel Lineberry; Jessica, Jaclyn and Jeremy Lacy; Jonathan and Jacob Caruso, Danielle Walker; David, Joshua and Nathaniel Schott and Keri Herman; Chasity Matula and Ajax Vickery.
Thirty-three great grandchildren and1 great great grandchild.
Memorial services are pending.
