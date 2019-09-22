Sansom, Ruby

RUBY E. SANSOM YOAKUM - Ruby E. Sansom, 90, joined her heavenly family Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born March 9, 1929 in Victoria to Jerome and Ruby (Hagan) Harbich. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Adult Choir, Catholic Daughters and Texas Limousin Association. Survivors are daughter, Carol Bade and husband Dennis of Cuero; son, Michael Wehmann and wife Susan of Yoakum; granddaughter, Andria Ann Hannum and husband Michael of San Marcos; great-granddaughters, Emma Rose and Ava Dawn. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Elmer Wehmann and Doug Sansom. Visitation 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jimmy Mudd, Andy Harbich, Debbie Kaiser, Dennis Kocian, Westley Ferry and Heriberto Castillo. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

