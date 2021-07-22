Ruby May Dickerson
Ruby May Dickerson
WESTHOFF — Ruby May Dickerson, 73, of Westhoff passed away Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born May 23, 1948 in Moulton to Emil and Mary Filip. She married J.T. Dickerson in October of 1993 in Westhoff at the White Leghorn Café. She was the owner of White Leghorn Café for forty-three years. She was known for her homemade hot sauce and the best fried chicken gizzards! She enjoyed making wreaths and working in her garden. She cherished time spent with family and especially loved eating ice cream with her great grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, J.T Dickerson; son, Dwayne (Bonnie) Brzozowski of Abilene; sister, Frances (Frank) Cisco of Lakeland, FL and Dorothy “Dotty” Filip of San Antonio; brothers, Larry Filip of Westhoff and Marvin (Sally) Filip of Gonzales; grandchildren, Ashley (Wacey) Wilke of Cuero and Justin (Mindy) Brzozowski of Meyersville; great-grandchildren, Tucker and Hannah Brzozowski and Brinley and Fallon Wilke and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Elline Hilbrick and Georgie Keifer.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, 9:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Westhoff Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Justin Brzozowski, Marvin Filip, Bo Filip, Wacey Wilke, Richard Richter and Floyd Toliver.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.