Ruby May Dickerson
WESTHOFF — Ruby May Dickerson, 73, of Westhoff passed away Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born May 23, 1948 in Moulton to Emil and Mary Filip. She married J.T. Dickerson in October of 1993 in Westhoff at the White Leghorn Café. She was the owner of White Leghorn Café for forty-three years. She was known for her homemade hot sauce and the best fried chicken gizzards! She enjoyed making wreaths and working in her garden. She cherished time spent with family and especially loved eating ice cream with her great grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, J.T Dickerson; son, Dwayne (Bonnie) Brzozowski of Abilene; sister, Frances (Frank) Cisco of Lakeland, FL and Dorothy “Dotty” Filip of San Antonio; brothers, Larry Filip of Westhoff and Marvin (Sally) Filip of Gonzales; grandchildren, Ashley (Wacey) Wilke of Cuero and Justin (Mindy) Brzozowski of Meyersville; great-grandchildren, Tucker and Hannah Brzozowski and Brinley and Fallon Wilke and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Elline Hilbrick and Georgie Keifer.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, 9:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Westhoff Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Justin Brzozowski, Marvin Filip, Bo Filip, Wacey Wilke, Richard Richter and Floyd Toliver.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
