Ruby Nell Remmers
EL CAMPO — Ruby Nell Remmers of El Campo, Texas was born on June 17, 1933 in Arneckville, Texas to FeAllen Schultz and Edna Landgrebe Schultz went into eternal rest on April 9, 2022 at the age of 88. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter-in-law, Tara Remmers and her husband Milton “Slim” Remmers who passed on Feb. 7, 2016. She was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Runge, Texas. She is survived by her daughter: Janice (Jerry) Winter of El Campo, TX; her sons Milton (Vicky) Remmers Jr. of Port Lavaca, TX, Kerry (Pam) Remmers of Nordheim,TX and Allen Remmers of Pleasanton,TX; three half sisters: Dorothy Haufler of Corpus Christi,TX, Annie (Edwin) Obst of Alamo, TX and Bernice Sampson of Portland,TX; two half brothers: Robert (Jan) Schultz of Woodsboro,TX and Allen (Joyce) Schultz of Woodsboro,TX; 8 grandchildren; 13 Great Grandchildren; 4 Great Great Grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10:00a.m. at S. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 409 N. Wilbern St. , Runge, Texas 78151 with Rev. Randy Bruno officiating. Interment to follow in Runge Cemetery, Runge,Texas. Pallbearers: Kenneth Foster, Otto Monecke, Jim Paul Natho, Wesley Wells, Cody Remmers and Victor Remmers. Memorials may be made in her honor to her church: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 409 N. Wilbern St. Runge, Texas 78151. The family would like to thank Houston Hospice and SPJST # 3 Rest Home for the excellent care they gave to their mother.
