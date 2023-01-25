Ruby Pearl Rogers
WINNIE — Ruby Pearl Borden Rogers, 84, of Winnie passed away peacefully Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born May 18, 1938 in Lott, TX to Jack David and Ruby Lee Gibbs Borden. She married Jimmy Hubert Rogers on October 30, 1954 in Corpus Christi. Ruby loved the Lord and she loved to read. She is survived by her daughters, Debby Keech (Robert), Jackie Reynolds (Joe), Virginia Isenberg and Beverly Nelson (Jerry); sister, Scarlett Hutchison; grandchildren, Jason Rogers (Carolyn), Candace Adkins (Chad), Tiffany Key (Michael), Todd Mutchler, Bubba Nelson (Autumn), Brittany Garza (Daniel) and Kerry Mutchler and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of fifty-three years, Jimmy and brothers, J.D. Borden, Tommy Borden and Bobby Borden. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023, 2:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 3:00 PM with Pastor Joe Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Clinton Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jason Rogers, Todd Mutchler, Kerry Mutchler, Bubba Nelson, Daniel Garza and Michael Key. Honorary Pallbearers include Warren Key, Layne Rogers, Peyton Key, Daniel Garza Jr. and Walker Nelson. Memorial Contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Do you own a custom-made hat?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.