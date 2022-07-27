Ruby Riemenschneider Schultz Stearns
WOODSBORO — Ruby Stearns died peacefully at home in Woodsboro Texas on July 25, 2022. She was 101 years young. She joins many family members and friends with our lord and savior Jesus Christ. Ruby was born in Weesatche Texas on June 21, 1921, to Adolph and Meta (Friedrichs) Riemenschneider near the start of the roaring 20’s. She was the 5th of 10 children: Leroy, Adolph, Dixon and Charles, Aline (Reitz), Gladys (Finto), Lou (Gruetzmacher), Verlie (Yoast) and Virginia (Potchinske). Ruby married FeAllen Schultz in the middle of the great depression on September 6, 1935. Together they had 5 children, Annie (Edwin Obst), Bernice (Dub Sampson), Dorothy (Larry Haufler), Allen (Joyce Schlabach), Robert (Jan Massey) and stepdaughter Ruby Nell Schultz (Remmers). For short periods Ruby and FeAllen lived in Arneckeville, Comfort and Edcouch TX. Ruby and FeAllen made Woodsboro their home in 1942. They were owners of Schultz Welding and blacksmith shop where Ruby kept books. Ruby also worked in the school cafeteria and in the meat market at Tuttle’s Grocery along with home nursing care as a caretaker. FeAllen died in 1980. On December 28, 1983, Ruby married Earnest Stearns until his death in 2011. Ruby was baptized and confirmed at St Paul Lutheran Church in Nordheim Tx on July 30, 1939, by Reverend Otto R, Schawe. She was a member of Peace Lutheran church in Woodsboro for 70 years volunteering her time as Sunday school teacher, Luther league, alter guild, organist and numerous rolls within the church. She especially enjoyed the fellowship and values instilled at Peace Lutheran Church. Ruby was also a past member of Grace Lutheran Church in Sinton TX. It was always her desire to serve the lord. She was a self-taught piano and organ player. She enjoyed playing the piano, dominos, gardening, baking, fishing and traveling. Above all she enjoyed spending time with family. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, husbands and siblings Leroy, Adolph, Dixon, Aline, Gladys and Lou, Son in laws Dub Sampson and Larry Haufler, stepdaughter Ruby nell Remmers, granddaughter Stacy Sampson and Grandson Seth Suggs.She is survived by her brother Charles Riemenschneider and sisters Verlie Yoast and Virginia Potcinske, 19 grandchildren, 43 Great grandchildren and 5 great- great grand Children. Pallbearers will be her Grandsons John Obst, Michael Obst, David Haufler, Steve Sampson, Mark Sampson and Jason Schultz. Funeral services will be at Peace Lutheran church in Woodsboro Friday. July 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will follow at LaRosa Cemetery in Woodsboro Tx. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
