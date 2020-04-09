RUBY FAYE ROST VICTORIA - Ruby F. Rost went to be with the Lord April 6, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born June 23, 1933 in Copperas Cove, Texas to the late Alfred and Norma Umlang Teinert. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 12, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11:30 am at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston. Ruby was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking and instilled in her children that same love. She was also a fan of Texas A & M sports. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Nelson Wayne Rost; brothers Hubert Teinert and Vernon Teinert and sister Dorothy Miles. She is survived by her children Scott Rost, Randy Rost and Patti D. Rost; grandchildren Randy (Cady) Rost Jr. and Ryan Rost and a great granddaughter Dakota Rost. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
