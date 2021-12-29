Ruby Vincik

She was born August 1,1931 in Shiner to Willie and Agnes Maeker Wegener.
Ruby retired from Trinity Lutheran Home/Shiner Nursing & Rehab after many years of service. She started her career as a nurse aide, then becoming a housekeeping supervisor and then ending her career as dietary supervisor.
Survivors; daughter, Virginia Vincik; sons, Eugene Vincik Jr (Janelle) and Charles Vincik (Sherri); 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Eugene Vincik; infant son, Ronnie Wayne Vincik; daughter-in-law, Sharon Vincik.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary 1:30 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Deacon Michael Morkovsky officiating. Burial Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Shiner Volunteer Fire Department, Shiner Nursing & Rehab Center or donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
