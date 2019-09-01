RUDOLPH FRANK JARZOMBEK VICTORIA - Rudolph Frank Jarzombek was called to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019. Rudy was born in Poth, TX to Cecile and Frank Jarzombek. He graduated from Nordheim High School in 1946 and graduated from St. Edwards University in Austin, TX in 1950. Rudy also served in the U.S Army for two years. On November 7, 1953 Rudy married his love, JoAnn Simecek Jarzombek and together they built their lives in Victoria,TX. In 1957 they were blessed with one daughter. Rudy worked for E. I. DuPont in payroll and accounting for 35 years before retiring in 1988. In his earlier years Rudy managed little league teams and played softball himself. He also bowled on a bowling league with his DuPont buddies. Later on you could find Rudy watching a good college football game, Astros or Cowboy's game. Rudy was also an Atlanta Braves fan. Rudy had a wit about himself, he loved to joke and he never met a stranger. To know Rudy was to love Rudy. Rudy was the backbone of his family and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, JoAnn Jarzombek; his daughter, Sandye Hammack and husband, Fred; grandchildren Danyle Hammack and Ashlee Hammack; sister, Vivian Murphy; Aunt Jean Gorke, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Larry Riedel, 6th Floor Skilled Unit at Citizen's Medical Center, caregivers and Mary Alice Martin. A rosary will be recited at 10 am on September 3, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a funeral service at 10:30 am. Burial with full military honors under the auspices the Victoria Veterans Council will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Fred Hammack, Don Simecek, Darrell Albrecht, Travis Albrecht, William Hammack and Tommy Hammack. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Commented
- And it's only Monday (3)
- You can help newspaper analyze Harvey recovery spending (3)
- 2 years after Harvey: 'I still can't believe I'm going home' (2)
- Support our Border Patrol heroes (2)
- Little-known Kansas company lands in Victoria after Hurricane Harvey (2)
- School report cards - Dr. Seuss style (1)
- Victoria College adopts budget, conducts first public hearing for tax rate (1)
- Is the media demonizing the Border Patrol? (1)
- Melvins employees to retire in September after 43 years (1)
- Won't people think of the children? (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.