Rudolph James Seiler
VICTORIA — Rudolph James Seiler was born on February 27, 1942, in Victoria, Texas. Jim (or Papa), as he was known to his family and friends, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022, in Leander, Texas. He was a resident at an assisted living facility with his wife of nearly 60 years, Maryjean, and in close proximity to his two sons, Jeff and Jonathan, his daughters-in-law, Merrie and Autumn and five grandchildren, Joni, Jared, Isabella, Olivia and Savannah.
Jim was a patient and selfless person. Doors were usually opened before you got to them when he was around. He always put others before himself, often the last one served at family meals, holiday gatherings and friendly get-togethers. Conversations would rarely finish without the heartfelt, sincere closing of “if you need anything, let me know.” He truly meant it.
Though not always easy, Jim had a wonderful life. Having lost their father at a young age, he and his four siblings, Ernest (deceased), August, Richard and Debbie were charged with maintaining the family bond with their mother, Bertha (also deceased). He would talk about selling donuts on the streetcorner or taking on other odd jobs when not in school, trying to do his part. Family has always been very important to him, and he was always there when needed. This dedication never wavered.
Jim graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1960 and worked diligently his entire life. Whether it was time spent at DuPont working or participating in company activities (he loved to barbecue), time with his wife, time coaching or participating in various activities with his sons, or time on the golf course, he was rarely idle. He also had a great circle of friends, often meeting on a back patio with a cold beverage, which he said helped them “solve the world’s problems”.
A memorial service will be held on July 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church at 704 Mallette Dr., Victoria, Texas. Family members will place Jim in the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum following the memorial service and then return to Holy Family for a lunch reception with friends and guests.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Seiler family.
