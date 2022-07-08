Rudolph Molina Sr.
YOAKUM — Rudolph Molina Sr., 94, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born June 30, 1928 in Yoakum to Adolph and Felicita (Maciel) Molina.
He loved to work and passed his work ethics onto his family. He was a truck driver.
Survivors are his sons, Rudolph Molina Jr. and wife Modesta of Yoakum and Lupe Ramirez of Angleton; daughter, Vivian Bohac and husband Tim of Richmond; 12 step-children; granddaughters, Esther Molina Douglas (Allen) and Jennifer Molina Kremling (Justin), both of Yoakum; 11 grandchildren; brothers Johnnie Molina of Livingston and Frank Molina of Yoakum; sisters, Olivia Torres of Yoakum and Maria Meza of Jacksonville, Texas.
Preceded in death by his parents; wives, Lucia Molina and Olivia Molina; daughter, Lucia Molina; son, Domingo Ramirez Jr.; two sisters, Viola Basquez and Anita Molina; two brothers, Willie Molina Sr. and Tony Molina Sr.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Ramirez officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria school board appoints new deputy superintendent (4)
- New VISD deputy superintendent left former post amidst controversy, criticism (4)
- Citywide lighting project brightens Victoria’s southside (2)
- Residents protest reversal of Roe v. Wade in Victoria (2)
- Ouida Marie Brock (2)
- Fireworks sales underway after burn ban (1)
- Dave Sather: Six questions for Freedom Day (1)
- Letter: Returning the issue of abortion to the state legislatures (1)
- Alvin Dee Reed (1)
- Ramon Rodriguez (1)
- Master Gardeners: 3 red sizzlers for summer pleasure (1)
- Crossroads direct payer clinic offers alternative to insurance (1)
- Letter: Abortion violates the very essence of right to life (1)
- BELYNDA ANN NELSON (1)
- Indoor, pop-up Victoria flea market's grand opening a success (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.