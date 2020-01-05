Ramirez, Rudolph

RUDOLPH RUDY RAMIREZ PORT LAVACA - Rudolph "Rudy" Ramirez, 81, of Port Lavaca passed away January 3, 2020. He was born August 20, 1938 in Port Lavaca to Richard and Frances Ramirez. He was served in the US Air Force, was a member of the American Legion, and was retired from Union Carbide. He is survived by his son, Rusty Ramirez (Susan); sisters, Ruth Ramirez Alvarado, Mary Jane Soto; brother, Ysmael G. Ramirez; and grandchildren, Ethan Ramirez and Austin Kimbrough. He was preceded in death by his wife first wife, Mary Jane Norwood and second wife, Opal "Honey" Frazier; son, Bobby Ramirez; parents; and brothers, Roque Ramirez and Johnny Ramirez. A private visitation will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or American Heart Association. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.