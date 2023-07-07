Rudolph “Rudy” Ramos
VICTORIA — Rudolph “Rudy” Ramos, born on 6/7/1954 in Victoria to Sophia Pompa and the late Luis Ramos.
Survived by wife of 25 years, Esther Sandoval, Son, Gabriel Rudy Ramos, Daughters, Ruth Ann Ramos (Lawrence), Josie Snell (David) and Erica Ramos (Rod), Sisters, Artie Ramos Cuello (John), Yvette Ramos (Ruben) and Brenda Ramirez (Raul) Brothers, Mike Martinez (Bertha) and Tony Pompa (Laura). Grandchildren: Janelle Rivera (Aaron), Jovan Brown, Jeremy Saenz (Melanie), Jordan Snell (Peyton) and Gianna Green. Great grandchildren: Braxton Brown, Acelynn Brown, Jade and Sage Rivera, Jeremiah Daniel Saenz and Kalani Skai Snell due in October 2023.
Rudy will be truly missed by his immediate family, all the cousins and friends. He was a loving husband and amazing dad and grandfather. He was a hardworking, self-employed Plumber for over 17 years and owner of ER Plumbing. He offered his service regardless of their ability to pay. He was a joy when he entered the room. He loved to work, travel and dance.
Visitation will begin Sunday, July 9,2023, 5pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. Visitation will resume Monday, July 10, 2023, 9am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Snell, Jovan Brown, Jeremy Saenz, Jordan Snell, Jerry Villarreal, and Joseph Villarreal.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.

