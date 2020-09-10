Rudolph “Rudy” Small
VICTORIA — Rudolph A. “Rudy” Small, 69 of Victoria passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born July 19, 1951 in Victoria to the late Jasper Justin Small and Genevieve Nava Small Kennedy.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Stanford Small; daughter, April (Matt) Hilbrich; sons, Justin Small all of Victoria, Thad (Yvette) Small of Louisiana; brother, Howard Small of Kansas; grandchildren, Brooke Small and Sawyer Hilbrich; great grandson, Aldo Llanas.
In addition to his parents, Rudy was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Small and a brother, Charles Small.
Visitation will be 8-10 AM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic all other services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.