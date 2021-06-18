Rudolph V. Adames
VICTORIA — Rudy “Kite” Valezuela Adames born in Victoria, TX February 12, 1957 was called to be with our Lord and savior on June 15, 2021. He was born to the late Santiago (Jimmy) Adames and Defina Valenzuela Adames.
He is survived by his brother; Albert (Margie) Adames, Children; Rudy Xavier Adames (Marisol Andrade), Celeste Adames (Jes Delgado), two nephews; Rick and Albert Adames Jr., two grandchildren; Sophia Delgado and Isabella Adames whom he adored.
Rudy was raised in Mcfaddin, TX where his love of baseball began, He went to Stroman High School where he played baseball and graduated in 1976. Rudy was a loving son, father and brother. He was a Christian who accepted Jesus. He loved rock and roll and being out on a ball field.
A Memorial Service will be held at Stadium View Church, 3102 Miori Ln, Victoria, TX 77901 on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.