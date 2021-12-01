Rudy A. Briones
VICTORIA — Rudy A. Briones, 63, of Inez, Texas passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. Services will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 12:15 pm followed by the Funeral Mass to begin at 1:00 pm.
Rudy was born September 25, 1958 to the late Anita Alvarado Briones and Antonio Briones. He was a contractor in the Inez area for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ranching, BBQing and Professional Bull Riding. He also liked to grow plants and vegetables. He was a countryman and enjoyed working the ranch. He was all about his cows. He was a giving and selfless man who loved his family very much. He was a loving father, “Ta-Ta” and brother and will be greatly missed.
Rudy is survived by his daughter, Anita Cortez (Henry); son, Matthew Briones; sister, Martha Ramos (Ralph); brothers, Catarino Briones (Pamela) and Joe Briones (Alice); and grandchildren, Annalee Medina, Jazmine Cortez, Izeyah Cortez and Jaala Kerley. Rudy was preceded in death by his father, Antonio Briones; mother, Anita Alvarado Briones; sister, Olivia Briones; and brother, Antonio “Tony” Briones. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
