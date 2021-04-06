Rudy C. Leos
VICTORIA — Rudy C. Leos, 57, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 6th from 5-7pm, with a rosary to be recited at 7pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, April 7th at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Honoring Rudy by being pallbearers are George Lee Sierra II, Garrett Sierra, Fabian Aguillon, Jason Martinez, Richard Lara Leos, Jr. and Alverto Lara. Honorary pallbearers are George Sierra, Sr., Miguel Lara, Jr., J.D. Gamez, Kevin Alaniz and Eluterio “Magoo” Rivera II.
He was born October 22, 1963 in Victoria, Texas to Santiago “Jim” Leos, Sr. and Mary Casanova Leos. He enjoyed fishing and loved playing with his great-nieces and great-nephew. They were his world. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a loving brother and uncle who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his brothers, his twin Richard Leos (Josie) and Ronald Leos (Tracy); sisters, Mary Sierra (George, Sr.) and Lydia Salazar (Abel, Sr.); numerous nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and a great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago “Jim” Leos, Sr. and Mary Leos; and brothers, Rolando Leos, Santiago “Jim” Leos, Jr. and Christopher Leos.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- The Big Lie conspiracy (10)
- Syndicated column: For the Left, bigotry is a tool (5)
- Bye Aprill Brandon (5)
- Letter: Democratic Party has been hijacked by the radical left (4)
- Congressman Cloud talks metro status, border security, more with business leaders (3)
- Letter: Most Americans are wondering how President Biden will govern (2)
- First half of $15.07 million in stimulus funds headed to city of Victoria (2)
- More improvements coming to Patriot's Park (1)
- City Corner: Victoria County vaccine hub provides prompt, efficient vaccinations (1)
- Advocate seeks reader input (13)
Online Poll
Are Peeps delicious or disgusting?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.