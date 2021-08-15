Rudy Castilla Ortiz
VICTORIA — Rudolph Castilla Ortiz, 64, lovingly known to most as, “Rudy”, passed away suddenly, Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Honoring his wishes, Rudy was a tissue and cornea donor and will be cremated.
A native of Victoria, Rudy was born, July 21st, 1957, to the late Bruno, Sr, and Janie Castilla Ortiz. Rudy married his love, Tammy Davila Villarreal, in May of 2004. He worked as a Warehouse Associate and Forklift Tech for over 20 years at Woodchem and the last few years at Gulf Coast Paper Company. Rudy was an avid runner and enjoyed and playing and watching Tennis. Rudy lived his life every day with a very deep Christian faith, he ministered to many people over the years. He was a longtime member of Jesus Church and The Family Worship Center. Rudy’s ability to minister to others and his deep faith will be long remembered in the lives of those he shared with. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Bruno, Sr., and Janie Ortiz.
Rudy leaves to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy of sharing Christ’s love to others, his wife of 16 years, Tammy Ortiz; his children, Phoebe Villarreal, and Lisa Ortiz; his brothers, Bruno Ortiz, Jr., and Robert Ortiz; his sisters, Sally Ortiz, Sue Ortiz, and Rose Mary Ortiz; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
